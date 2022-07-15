Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
