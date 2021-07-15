 Skip to main content
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

