Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.