Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
Isolated severe storms possible this evening in the western part of the state. Dry for all Wednesday, but temperatures are going up. Full details on the severe threat and heat in our weather update.
Small rain chances today, but better chances for Thursday. Already hot temperatures look to get worse as well. Track the rain and see how high our temperatures will climb in our updated forecast.
The severe weather threat has come to an end, but the chance for showers and storms continues. See when rain is most likely in our area and how much we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for central Nebraska, but it won't be much better elsewhere. As temperatures peak, showers and storms will be popping up as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…