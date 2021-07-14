Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.