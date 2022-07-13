Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mainly clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
Isolated severe storms possible this evening in the western part of the state. Dry for all Wednesday, but temperatures are going up. Full details on the severe threat and heat in our weather update.
The severe weather threat has come to an end, but the chance for showers and storms continues. See when rain is most likely in our area and how much we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
Small rain chances today, but better chances for Thursday. Already hot temperatures look to get worse as well. Track the rain and see how high our temperatures will climb in our updated forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 4…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
Kearney's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling …