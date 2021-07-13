Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92.95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.