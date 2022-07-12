Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
Isolated severe storms possible this evening in the western part of the state. Dry for all Wednesday, but temperatures are going up. Full details on the severe threat and heat in our weather update.
The severe weather threat has come to an end, but the chance for showers and storms continues. See when rain is most likely in our area and how much we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
This evening in Kearney: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 4…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …