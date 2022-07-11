This evening's outlook for Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
