Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

