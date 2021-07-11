Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.