Kearney's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
