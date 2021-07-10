Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Kearney. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kearney: Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. D…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tom…
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the ho…
This evening in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 62F. Winds N a…