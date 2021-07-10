Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Kearney. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.