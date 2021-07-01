This evening in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
