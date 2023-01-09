 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Generally fair. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

