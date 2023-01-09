This evening's outlook for Kearney: Generally fair. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Most likely, the…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degree…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 1…
This evening in Kearney: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearne…
Kearney's evening forecast: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then periods of snow expected later at night. Some icing possible. L…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…