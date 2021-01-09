This evening's outlook for Kearney: Overcast. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Kearney Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
