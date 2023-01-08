Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degree…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Most likely, the…
Kearney's evening forecast: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then periods of snow expected later at night. Some icing possible. L…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 1…
This evening in Kearney: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearne…
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
The long-term precipitation deficit has meant an increase in wildfires, declining crop yields and even some water restrictions across the state.