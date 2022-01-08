Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.