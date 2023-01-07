This evening in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
