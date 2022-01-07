 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 15F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

