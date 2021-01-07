 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Mainly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News