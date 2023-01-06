 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

