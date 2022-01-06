Kearney's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 4F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. You may wa…
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
For the drive home in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -7F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It …
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20…