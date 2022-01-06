 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 4F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

