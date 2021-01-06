Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It looks …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Kearney Friday, with temperatur…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. We will se…
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see a …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 13-degree low is forcasted. W…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Sa…