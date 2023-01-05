 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

