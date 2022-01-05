 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

