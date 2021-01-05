This evening in Kearney: A few showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
