Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: A few showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

