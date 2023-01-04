This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
