Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

