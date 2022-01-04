 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . -4 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

