Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

