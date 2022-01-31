Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.