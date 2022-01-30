Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.