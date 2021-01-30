 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News