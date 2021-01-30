Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney's evening forecast: Snow showers. Low around 10F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 12.91. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 6.1. We'll see a low tempe…
Kearney's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.63. A 22-degree…
For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall ar…
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 10F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, wit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in K…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 16.17. Today's for…
For the drive home in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures wi…