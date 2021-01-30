Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.