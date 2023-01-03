This evening in Kearney: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degree…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperature…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Most likely, the…
Kearney's evening forecast: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then periods of snow expected later at night. Some icing possible. L…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly …
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney reside…
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.