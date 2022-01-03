Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 20F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
