This evening in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
