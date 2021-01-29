 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 23 mph. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

