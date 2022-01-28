Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly clear. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 11:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.