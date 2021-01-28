Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 17F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.