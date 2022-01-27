 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

