Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 10F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 11.37. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.