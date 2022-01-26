 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

