Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 8.16. 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

