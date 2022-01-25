Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 11F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
