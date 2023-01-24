Kearney's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
