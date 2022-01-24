 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

Kearney's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News