Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 13.19. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

