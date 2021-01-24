For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 13.19. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
For the drive home in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures wi…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.63. A 22-degree…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mp…
For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Thursday. The for…
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. It should be …
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
This evening in Kearney: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Friday, with temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold t…