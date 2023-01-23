 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Kearney Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

