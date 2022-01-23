This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. Wednesday's winds…
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -3F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mp…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear. Low 7F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. The forecast…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…