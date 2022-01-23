Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.