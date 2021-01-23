 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

