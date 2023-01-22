This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals here.
An employee at the Microtel Inn in Kearney said many people appeared to be prepared for the storm but said shutting down the interstate still caught some travelers off guard.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25…
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Rain is e…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds NE at 15…
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 12 degrees is today's low. Toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mainly clear skies. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Friday, with …
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Keep an…