Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

