Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.31. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
