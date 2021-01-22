 Skip to main content
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.31. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

